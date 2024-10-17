Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

315 held for participating in gambling in Odisha

Goddess Mahalaxmi (Goddess of wealth) is worshipped during the day, while people take part in gambling during the festive night, despite police action against such illegal activities.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 09:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 09:18 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimeGambling

Follow us on :

Follow Us