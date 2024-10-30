Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

5 killed, 4 hurt as nomadic groups clash over extramarital affair in Odisha

According to preliminary reports, some persons of the rival group entered the village with sharp weapons and attacked members of the other faction.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 09:32 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us