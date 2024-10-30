5 killed, 4 hurt as nomadic groups clash over extramarital affair in Odisha

<p>Rourkela: At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Karamadihi village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station late on Tuesday over a suspected extramarital affair, they said.</p>.<p>All the five were hacked to death by the rival group, a senior police officer said.</p>.Two groups clash over lighting up building for Diwali in Navi Mumbai; society chairman detained.<p>Western Range DIG Brijesh Ray said the four injured were undergoing treatment at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.</p>.<p>According to preliminary reports, some persons of the rival group entered the village with sharp weapons and attacked members of the other faction.</p>.<p>Investigation is under way and two police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, officials said.</p>.<p>Senior police officers, forensic teams and a dog squad are at the spot, they added.</p>