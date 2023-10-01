Home
Homeindiaodisha

65-year-old Odisha man killed by nephew over black magic suspicion

The nephew, 35, was suspecting the man of doing black magic to harm his family. When the man was working in the field, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 17:22 IST

A 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his nephew who suspected that he was doing black magic, targeting him and his family, police said. The incident happened in Sikerguda village in Bhawanipatna Sadar police station area of Odisha's Kalahandi district, they said.

The nephew, 35, was suspecting the man of doing black magic to harm his family. When the man was working in the field, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and he died on the spot.

Police said they have detained the accused, his brother and his father for questioning.

An investigation is underway, they said.

(Published 01 October 2023, 17:22 IST)
India NewsOdishaCrime

