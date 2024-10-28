Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

After 'sexual harassment' of woman, 'torture' of army officer in police station, all reception desk personnel at Bhubaneshwar posts to wear body cameras

The move is to keep a check on their behaviour.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 04:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 04:06 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us