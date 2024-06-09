BJD leader and Naveen Patnaik aide V K Pandian retires from active politics

"As an officer, he (Pandian) did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the Covid-19 pandemic. After this good work, he retired from the bureaucracy and joined the BJD. And contributed largely by doing excellent work. He is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," Patnaik added.

His comments came amid widespread resentment among the party leaders and workers, who blamed the bureaucrat-turned-politicians from Tamil Nadu, for the party's poor showing in the elections.

Patnaik had however clarified that Pandian was not his successor and that the people of Odisha would decide that.

The BJP stormed into power in Odisha ending Patnaik's hopes for a sixth term as CM, by clinching 78 assembly seats.

(With PTI inputs)