BJD leader and Naveen Patnaik aide V K Pandian retires from active politics

Bureaucrat-turned-politician V K Pandian said on Sunday that he is quitting active politics. "My only intent was to help Naveen Patnaik," the BJD leader, who is a close aide of Naveen Patnaik, said in a video.
"I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss," he added.
Naveen Patnaik, who had thus far served as the Odisha CM, came out in support of Pandian recently saying, "He (Pandian) is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that."
"There has been some criticism of Pandian. This is unfortunate. He joined the party and has not held any post. He did not contest the elections from any constituency. I have always clearly said when asked about my successor that it is not Pandian. I repeat that the people of Odisha will decide my successor," he continued.
"As an officer, he (Pandian) did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the Covid-19 pandemic. After this good work, he retired from the bureaucracy and joined the BJD. And contributed largely by doing excellent work. He is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," Patnaik added.
His comments came amid widespread resentment among the party leaders and workers, who blamed the bureaucrat-turned-politicians from Tamil Nadu, for the party's poor showing in the elections.
Patnaik had however clarified that Pandian was not his successor and that the people of Odisha would decide that.
The BJP stormed into power in Odisha ending Patnaik's hopes for a sixth term as CM, by clinching 78 assembly seats.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 09 June 2024, 10:05 IST