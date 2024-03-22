JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab quits party ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The veteran parliamentarian, who was awarded the ‘Sansad Ratna’ for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 for his outstanding performance in Parliament debates, said he quit the party as he did not get ample opportunity to work freely in the BJD.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us

Cuttack: Senior BJD MP and one of its founder members Bhartruhari Mahtap resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday

Mahtab, a six-time MP from the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, said: “I have sent my resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 4 pm today.”

The veteran parliamentarian, who was awarded the ‘Sansad Ratna’ for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 for his outstanding performance in Parliament debates, said he quit the party as he did not get ample opportunity to work freely in the BJD.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 14:35 IST)
OdishaIndian PoliticsBJD

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT