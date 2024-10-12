Home
Bodies of two missing students fished out from Mahanadi river in Odisha

A rescue team comprising personnel of the Odisha Disaster Response Force and the Fire Services recovered the bodies from the river this morning, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:09 IST
