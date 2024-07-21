Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Congress President Kharge dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Kharge has approved the proposal of complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, days after the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Kharge has approved the proposal of complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including its President, PCC, office bearers and executive committee, District/Block/Mandal Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

"The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed," the statement said.

Sarat Pattanayak was the president of the now dissolved Odisha PCC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 July 2024, 09:59 IST
India NewsOdishaCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT