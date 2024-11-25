Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Couple arrested for forcing Bangladeshi girl into prostitution in Cuttack

Police sources said that the couple ran the racket from a rented house and the role of the house owner is also under investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:39 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimeCuttackprostitution racketprostitutionchild prostitution racket

Follow us on :

Follow Us