Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Cyclone Dana: Normal life hit in Bhubaneswar, trains cancelled, flight ops suspended

A low-density vehicular movement was noticed in the state capital, while a few people were spotted in the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal in the city, airport and railway station.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 14:36 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclone

Follow us on :

Follow Us