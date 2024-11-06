Home
Distribute 3 months' rice quota in advance among PDS beneficiaries: Odisha CM to officials

Majhi issued this direction after he reviewed rice distribution under the Public Distribution System, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.
PTI
06 November 2024

Published 06 November 2024, 05:00 IST
India NewsOdishariceMohan Charan Majhi

