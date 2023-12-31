Five new Covid cases detected in Odisha, total cases rise to 19

Bhubaneswar: Five more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state reported this month to 19, health officials said on Sunday.

The total active Covid-19 cases in the state now is 18 as one patient has recovered from the disease, they said.

Earlier, the Odisha government had asked all government-run medical colleges and chief district medical officers to increase surveillance, testing and preparedness for a potential surge of the virus.