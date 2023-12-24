'I'm a practicing Hindu, never ate beef,' says social media influencer Kamiya Jani after Jagannath Temple visit row

Noting that the temple authorities have rules, Jani said, "I want to clarify that I haven’t broken any rule. I am a practicing Hindu. I have neither consumed beef nor promoted it."

Jani said that as a food blogger she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that’s what happened in Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used. 'This might be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to put an end to the misunderstanding,' she said in the video.