Law college professor ‘kills’ father in front of mother in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Anirudha Choudhury (38), an assistant professor at a private law college, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sunil Choudhury, a retired officer of central PSU Nalco, was fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach with a knife, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said.

Anirudh had been residing with his parents in an apartment in Kalarahanga area under Mancheswar police station following a dispute with his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in the morning in front of his mother, Sunita, police added.