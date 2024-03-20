Naveen Patnaik trying to emotionally blackmail people of Odisha: Congress

Targeting the BJD over the electoral bond issue, Pattanayak said, "Following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission has published the data. It shows that BJD has received more than Rs 900 crore donations through electoral bonds."

Reacting to the allegation of Congress, senior BJD leader Sudhir Samal said the people of Odisha have experienced the work done by the Congress when it was in power in the state and what the BJD government has done for them.