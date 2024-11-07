NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Odisha, family claims couldn't handle pressure

<p>Bhubaneswar: A class 12 student, who was preparing for medical entrance exam NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Patia on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>Her father alleged that she died by suicide unable to handle the pressure of studies.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Kalyani Sahu (18), a native of the Salipur area of Cuttack district, police said.</p>.NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hangs self in PG in Kota, 15th suicide this year.<p>She preparing for NEET at a private institute in Bhubaneswar over the last 18 months, an officer of the Chandrasekharpur police station said.</p>.<p>Kalyani's body was found hanging in her hostel room, he said.</p>.<p>The hostel warden informed her father, Mahesh Kumar Sahu, following which he contacted the police.</p>.<p>"We have registered a case of unnatural death, and sent the body for post-mortem examination," the officer said.</p>