<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A man, accused in a money swindling case, escaped from the police custody while admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the state-run Medical College Hospital here in the early hours of Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The escaped person was identified as Rajeev, who was taken into custody by the Kollam East Police.</p>.<p>He was admitted to the medical college hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain the previous evening, sources said.</p>.<p>The man made his escape by climbing down the window of the ICU, they added.</p>.<p>A man hunt has been launched to locate and apprehend the accused.</p>.<p>The incident occurred days after a remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu had escaped from police custody while being transported back to Viyyur central jail in Thrissur district.</p>