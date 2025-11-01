Odisha CM inaugurates 44 more offices for registration of land in 13 districts

<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated 44 more offices for registration of land spread across 13 districts of the state.</p>.<p>Majhi virtually inaugurated the sub-registration offices at the Lok Seva Bhawan.</p>.<p>Another 56 such offices are planned to be opened in phases by the end of this year, the CM said.</p>.Five sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for dacoity, gangrape of girl in Odisha.<p>“Our goal is to take the governance system to the doorstep of the people as far as possible,” Majhi said in a statement.</p>.<p>He said all the sub-registration offices will be monitored through CCTV via smart surveillance.</p>.<p>“The smart surveillance system is useful in making the sub-registration offices corruption-free and free from intermediaries,” he asserted.</p>