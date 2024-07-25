Odisha govt to study SC verdict on mineral royalty

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will study the supreme court's verdict that said the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests with the states, according to a minister.

Odisha’s Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Thursday said the government is waiting for a copy of the judgement, which is considered to give a huge revenue boost to mineral-rich states.

“We have not seen the judgement copy. Let it come and we will study. The state will examine the verdict on mines and mineral tax,” Jena told PTI on the assembly premises.