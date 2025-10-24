<p>Keonjhar: A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old married woman have been allegedly physically assaulted, forced to wear footwear garlands and paraded on the streets of a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district on the suspicion of having an extra-marital relationship, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Sadangi village in Anandpur police station area on October 21.</p>.<p>A video of the incident went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Acting on a complaint, the police arrested four persons, including the woman's husband and two women.</p>.Days after shoe attack on CJI, man hurls footwear at sessions court judge in Ahmedabad; no case filed.<p>Anandpur police station inspector-in-charge Phanindra Nayak said that while returning from work, the man had stopped at the woman's house to have a glass of 'handia' (local alcoholic beverage).</p>.<p>"However, locals saw them alone and suspected them of having an extra-marital relationship. They bolted the door from outside and called her husband, following which they assaulted them and paraded them by forcing them to wear footwear garlands," he added.</p>.<p>"During investigation, we found the suspicion of the locals to be baseless," the officer said.</p>.<p>The police have arrested four people, identified as Minti Ho (25), Lambodar Ho (35), Bani Purti (20) and Dandaara Ho (26) and produced them before a court, he added. </p>