Odisha shocker: Man, woman paraded on streets with footwear garlands over suspected affair; 4 arrested

The police have arrested four people, identified as Minti Ho (25), Lambodar Ho (35), Bani Purti (20) and Dandaara Ho (26) and produced them before a court.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 16:06 IST
Comments
Published 24 October 2025, 16:06 IST
