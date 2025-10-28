<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/180919">Odisha</a> government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to the tune of around Rs 50,000 crore will transform ports into engines of trade, industry and employment.</p><p>Odisha Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-charan-majhi">Mohan Charan Majhi</a> was personally present at the inauguration of India Maritime Week 2025, which was inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai on Monday. </p><p>“Odisha’s maritime strength is driving a new era of industrial and economic growth. With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually, supported by three major ship anchor points,” Mahji said.</p>.Cyclone Montha Updates | Cyclone intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: Met Dept.<p>"The Bahuda Port with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore and Rs 24,700 crore towards Shipbuilding and Repair Cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade linkages. With stable governance, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly reforms, Odisha stands as a rising maritime hub of Eastern India,” said Shri Majhi.</p><p>The Chief Minister outlined key initiatives, including the enhancement of port capacity to 500 million tonnes per annum by 2047, development of 14 non-major ports, and two transformational projects the Bahuda Port and the Shipbuilding Cluster at Mahanadi Mouth.</p>