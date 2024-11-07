Odisha: Stepfather sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 12-year-old girl

<p>Balasore: A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.</p>.<p>The special POCSO court of Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.</p>.<p>The incident happened in April 2019 when the girl was alone at home. The man entered her room, and raped her there, according to the prosecution.</p>.UP: Man accused of raping 4-year-old girl caught after police encounter in Shahjahanpur.<p>The investigation was started after the girl narrated the incident to her mother who then lodged a complaint at the Jaleswar police station.</p>.<p>The court convicted the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC sections 376 AB (rape of woman under 12 years) and 506 (criminal intimidation).</p>.<p>"Relying upon 15 witnesses and 17 exhibits, the court delivered the verdict," public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.</p>.<p>The court also directed the district legal services authority to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the survivor.</p>