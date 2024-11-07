Home
Odisha: Stepfather sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 12-year-old girl

The special POCSO court of Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:49 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 14:49 IST
CrimerapePocsoOdisha News

