Odisha vigilance launches raids at properties of sub-collector, engineer

<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha vigilance on Monday (November 18) launched raids on the properties of a sub-collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disproportionate-assets">disproportionate assets</a> (DA), an official said.</p>.<p>Acting on inputs, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vigilance">vigilance department</a> launched search operation at properties and office of Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), Berhampur division, the official said.</p>.<p>The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-collector, he said.</p>.<p>Similarly, simultaneous raids are being conducted at four places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur since morning to detect disproportionate assets of Panda.</p>.<p>The search operations are going on. The details of properties acquired by the two government officers will be known after completion of the raid, the vigilance official said. </p>