Odisha's tribal CM: How Mohan Charan Majhi performed in past Assembly elections

Emerging victorious by ending BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik's more than two decades rule, BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi has been selected as Odisha's new chief minister.

Majhi fought from Keonjhar assembly constituency and defeated Mina Majhi of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by 11,577 votes.

Though, Mohan Charan Majhi might be new to chief ministerial position, he has a retained a grip on Keonjhar seat by defeating candidates from other parties in four assembly elections i.e. 2000, 2004, 2019 and 2024.

In 2019, he defeated BJD's Madhaba Sardar and won the assembly polls by 72,760 votes while Sardar managed to get 71,636.