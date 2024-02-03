JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

PM Modi arrives in Odisha to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore

'On the way to Sambalpur, Odisha. I look forward to being among the people there,' said PM Modi about his visit.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 08:59 IST

Follow Us

Sambalpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha on Saturday to unveil projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being among the people here.

"On the way to Sambalpur, Odisha. I look forward to being among the people there. It is a matter of immense joy that development works worth over Rs. 68,000 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid," he said.

"These works are linked to the energy, coal, connectivity, railways and more. The permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur will also be inaugurated, which will improve educational infrastructure as well," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 February 2024, 08:59 IST)
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDevelopment works

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT