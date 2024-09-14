PM Modi to launch 'Subhadra' yojana, railway, National Highways projects in Odisha on September 17

Under the scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries in the age group of 21 years to 60 years, would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. The Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women on September 17.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said that women applicants who have applied for the Subhadra yojana on or before September 15 will get their first instalment during the launch of the ambitious scheme by the PM.