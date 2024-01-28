PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Odisha twice in February

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in February, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Sunday.

Modi, who is scheduled to visit Odisha's Sambalpur on February 3 and address a public meeting, may also visit the state capital on February 10 when the saffron party holds its national women's conference here, Samal said.

"The party has decided to hold two women's conferences, one in Madhya Pradesh and the second in Odisha in February. The prime minister is likely to attend the women's conference in Odisha tentatively on February 10. The PM has given his consent to attend it", Samal said, adding that the details of the February 10 programme will be announced soon.