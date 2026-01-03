Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sibal says BJP failed to provide clean air, water despite being in power for 11 years

The government has also not focussed on improving education and health standards, rather it is fixated on cleaning the electoral rolls, Sibal said.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsBJPKapil Sibal

Follow us on :

Follow Us