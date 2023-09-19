Police raids Odia daily ‘Sambad’ office on loan fraud allegation

In a statement, Sambad clarified that they fully cooperated with the enforcement agency and termed the entire issue 'a clear case of political vendetta and an attack on the freedom of press.'

The ruling BJD on September 12 had removed Patnaik from the post of party’s vice-president after he wrote certain editorial pieces (on August 8 and August 27) and made statements on television channels raising questions on the rise of bureaucratic influence in the government and the party.