Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Pregnant government employee loses child after being 'denied' leave in Odisha’s Kendrapada

Barsha, an employee of the Women and Child Development Department in the district's Derabish block, said she was in her seventh month of pregnancy and felt intense pain at work.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 15:42 IST
India NewsOdisha

Follow us on :

Follow Us