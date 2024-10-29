Pregnant government employee loses child after being 'denied' leave in Odisha’s Kendrapada

<p>Kendrapara (Odisha): A 26-year-old Odisha government employee claimed that she lost her child in the womb after allegedly being denied leave by a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) while experiencing severe labour pain at her office in Kendrapara district.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on October 25 but came to light on Tuesday when the woman, Barsha Priyadarshini, shared her story with the media.</p>.<p>Barsha, an employee of the Women and Child Development Department in the district's Derabish block, said she was in her seventh month of pregnancy and felt intense pain at work.</p>.<p>She alleged that she requested CDPO Snehalata Sahoo and other officials to take her to hospital, but they ignored her pleas. Barsha also claimed that Snehalata mistreated her.</p>.<p>Later, Barsha's relatives took her to a private hospital in Kendrapara, where an ultrasound revealed that her baby had died.</p>.<p>She claimed that "mental harassment and gross negligence" of the CDPO led to her loss and also filed a written complaint to the district collector, demanding strict action against the Sahoo.</p>.<p>Nilu Mohapatra, additional district magistrate (ADM), Kendrapara said, "After getting the complaint, the district administration has directed the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) to submit a report after investigating the matter. After getting the report, we will take action." </p><p>Expressing concern over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in a post on X said she discussed about the incident with Kendrapara collector and directed him to immediately conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report.</p>.<p>Reacting to the allegation, the CDPO said she was unaware of Barsha's suffering.</p>.<p>"A committee will be formed to investigate the matter. After that, we will submit our report," said Manorama Swain, DSWO, Kendrapara.</p>