Ram Mandir fervour: Two Odisha youths set off for Ayodhya on foot

Two 22-year-old friends, Kuresh Behera and Sonu Bisoi, will likely miss the inauguration of the temple scheduled on January 22 as they may take over 40 days to cover the over 1,400-km distance from Berhampur town in Odisha's Ganjam district.