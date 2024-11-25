Home
Second Maharashtra tigress 'Zeenat' released to wild in Similipal

'Zeenat' is the second tigress after 'Jamuna', brought from TATR to be released in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 08:27 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 08:27 IST
