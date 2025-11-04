Menu
Shooter among two arrested for murder of Odisha BJP leader

Police said that Bisoi was linked to the conspirators, while Bhuyan, a sharp shooter, had fired at Panda in close range on October 6 night in his residence.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:53 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 17:53 IST
