Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Trees uprooted, power lines snapped as Cyclone Dana pummels India's east coast

Odisha had closed schools, suspended flights to and from its capital city of Bhubaneswar until Friday morning, and evacuated more than half a million people in anticipation of the storm.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 04:44 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclone

Follow us on :

Follow Us