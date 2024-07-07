Two dead, over 130 injured during Rath Yatra in Odisha

Half of the injured persons have been discharged after treatment on the same day while at least 40 persons are undergoing treatment, he said.

More than 600 people have visited hospitals and medical camps in Puri. However, only over 130 have been admitted to hospital, said Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

"Such admission in hospital during Rath Yatra is normal. None of the injured is in very serious condition. We are providing treatment to the injured devotees," he said.

After visiting the hospital on Sunday night, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, "One person died while many others were admitted after sustaining injuries in stampede, dehydration, dysentery and other reasons. No one is serious."

As hot and humid weather was prevailing in Puri on Sunday, many people suffered in the hot weather condition also, he said.

The doctors and other medical staff along with volunteers have performed an excellent job, said the minister, adding, "We hope that the injured people will be discharged from the hospital by Monday evening."

Meanwhile, the pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings—Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra resumed on Monday around 9.30 am.

Amid chants of Hari Bol and Jay Jagannath, sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals, the chariots of three holy deities are being pulled towards their destination at Shree Gundicha Temple on Monday after being stranded for the night on the Grand Road here.

This year, the Rath Yatra in Puri is being celebrated for two days after 53 years due to some celestial arrangements.

In a departure from tradition, some of the rituals, including 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav', were conducted in a single day on Sunday. These rituals are generally held ahead of the Rath Yatra.

'Nabajouban Darshan' means youthful appearance of deities, who were behind the doors for 15 days in a ritual called 'Anasara' (quarantine), conducted after 'Snana Purnima'.