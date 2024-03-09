'Will fight alone': Odisha BJP hints at contesting LS, state polls on its own as seat sharing talks with BJD hit hurdles

BJP state president Manmohan Samal, who along with other senior leaders of the party returned to Bhubaneswar from the national capital on Friday evening, said, "There was no talk on alliance and we (BJP) will go to polls alone."

Samal said, "We had gone to Delhi to hold discussions with the central leaders on our preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. No talks on alliance or seat-sharing with any party were held during the meeting."

Samal also claimed that the Odisha BJP was confident of winning both the polls. "The BJP will contest the twin polls on its own strength," he said.