'Ok with rape or murder'? Kangana Ranaut hits out at those justifying slap

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lashed out at those justifying her getting slapped.
The actor-turned-politician in her post on X said, "Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also."
Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail.— Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 8, 2024
If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to…
"Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please , free yourself (sic)," her full post read.
Ranaut was slapped by a female CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport, who later claimed she had taken umbrage to Kangana's comments during the farmer's protest, of which she said her mother was a part.
Kulwinder Kaur, the woman who slapped Kangana, has been booked but remained defiant saying she could "sacrifice 1000 jobs for her mother's respect".
Meanwhile, farmers' bodies have come out in support of the CISF personnel. Also, singer and songwriter, Vishal Dadlani has reportedly offered Kaur a job should she needs one.
On Saturday, actor Shabana Azmi came out in support of Kangana, saying that security personnel should not take the law into their own hands. Her remarks came after Kangana had put out a post lashing out at those in Bollywood remaining silent over the incident, though she deleted it later.