'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte': Only Modi verses in BJP’s poll campaign song

New Delhi: Building on its narrative of how India was vexed by mass corruption before they came to power in 2014, the BJP on Thursday released its campaign song. The song, Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte (He weaves realities, not dreams; That is why people choose Modi), is centred around the popularity of Modi, and features no other leader from the party.
The campaign song was released during a programme where Modi was addressing first-time voters. The song suggests that Modi rescued India from the UPA-era corruption and developed it. It speaks of Modi’s policies for women, soldiers and farmers, as well as his actions against corruption. The song also had visuals of the Chandrayaan landing, G20 meet and the consecration of the Ram Temple.
This is the second campaign song that the party has released; the previous one, Phir aayega Modi (Modi will be voted again), released in December 2023.