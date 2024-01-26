'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte': Only Modi verses in BJP’s poll campaign song

New Delhi: Building on its narrative of how India was vexed by mass corruption before they came to power in 2014, the BJP on Thursday released its campaign song. The song, Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte (He weaves realities, not dreams; That is why people choose Modi), is centred around the popularity of Modi, and features no other leader from the party.