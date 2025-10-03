Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief says Pakistan lost 4–5 fighters, most likely F-16s, radars and AWACS

<p>New Delhi: India launched Operation Sindoor with a clear objective, and its swift conclusion after the goal was achieved offers a lesson for the world, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference ahead of Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF has prepared a ‘Roadmap 2047’ to strengthen its combat capabilities. On Pakistan’s losses in Operation Sindoor, he noted that evidence showed the destruction of one Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and four to five fighter jets.</p> .IAF Chief proposes joint planning & coordination centre; cautions against implementing theaterisation plan in hurry.<p>Pakistan's losses included radars, command and control centres, runways and hangars, he said.</p>.<p>In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.</p>.<p>The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.</p>.<p>To a question, the IAF chief said all three services have started working on the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat Asked if the IAF was looking at procuring more S-400 air defence missiles, the Air Chief Marshal didn't give a direct reply but said the platform proved to be a good one. </p>