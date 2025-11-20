Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Severe setback to India's diplomacy: Congress on US panel's 'Pak success' claim in report

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said US President Donald Trump has claimed 60 times so far that he had 'halted Operation Sindoor' but the prime minister has kept 'completely quiet'.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 05:25 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 05:25 IST
