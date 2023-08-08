Forced to bring no-trust vote to break PM's 'maun vrat' on Manipur, says Opposition bloc in Parliament

Speaking in support of the motion, NCP’s Supriya Sule accused the BJP-led Centre of toppling nine governments in nine years.

“I demand that (Manipur) CM must resign immediately. 10,000 cases of rioting, murder, and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with the government,” Sule said.

Calling the conflict in Manipur “state-sponsored ethnic violence”, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav said that had images not come out, no one would have known what was happening to the women in Manipur. “In Manipur, there was a complete destruction of human rights, and using women as instruments for perpetuating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” Yadav said.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said that when there is any unrest in any northeastern state, it affects the entire northeast region and the country.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Pinaki Mishra, whose party was supporting the government, said that Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting where he explained in detail the Manipur issue, which Pinaki said, was bound in legacy issues. “The state high court passed an erroneous order, without hearing all parties, which the Supreme Court severely deprecated. I think the Supreme Court missed a trick there, in asking the case to be remanded to the high court it made a huge error and I pointed this out at the meeting,” Mishra said.

Taking a strong note of the PM’s silence, Trinamool Congress’ Prof Saugata Ray asked why the prime minister was visiting seven countries when the violence was unfolding in Manipur. “Is the prime minister a roving ambassador or a traveling salesman,” he asked.