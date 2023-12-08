Opposition leaders, MPs voice support for TMC's Mahua Moitra after expulsion from Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders and MPs on Friday sprung into expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's support accusing the government of conspiring to expel Opposition lawmakers from Parliament and taking action without even hearing her side of the story.

Several leaders called the Ethics Committee report "erroneous" while charging the ruling BJP of using "brute majority" to target the Opposition.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was "incredibly inadequate" report and the panel did not follow proper procedure. There was no attempt to cross-examine those who have made accusations and at the same time the conclusion of such a major punishment as the expulsion of an MP to arrive at without serious consideration is "truly disgraceful", he said.

Emphasising that the all the I.N.D.I.A parties "completely convinced" that this is a "travesty of justice", he said Mahua's expulsion would set a "very undesirable precedent" for the future. "All of this suggests to us a political vendetta and not a judicially sustainable process. It is most unfortunate that Parliament is being reduced to such a performance of political vendetta," he said.