Opposition leaders target Modi govt, fume over alleged iPhone hacking attempts

“We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future,” the statement which was read as an affirmation of the snooping attempt by the Opposition.

A combative Rahul told a press conference, “We are not scared. You can do as much phone tapping as you want, I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you.”

Leaders like Yechury and Priyanka wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action.

In his letter to Modi, Yechury said his work is an open book and there is nothing to hide. The CPI(M) General Secretary said such snooping was intended to “remotely plant” some information on his devices and then to “incriminate” him on the basis of “such planted fabricated material”.

He added, “Given the gross misuse of central agencies by this government headed by you, such a possibility is very real.”

Priyanka said the episode reinforces her concerns as a “vocal critic” of the government that she is “being discouraged from effectively contributing to the pursuit of accountability and transparency” within the government. Mahua said she is writing to Birla seeking a probe by the Privileges Committee.

Earlier, Mahua posted on X that she received a text and email from Apple warning her that the "government is trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia – get a life. Adani and PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you.” Priyanka posted, “Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention”.