<p>New Delhi: BJP MP Aditya Prasad's withdrawal of his question posed to the Home Minister Amit Shah on enhancing forensic capabilities in the country triggered a walkout of the Opposition from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p>The question No 107 was initially listed to be answered in serial number two but the errata to the Question List published showed that it should be considered as withdrawn. As Chairman CP Radhakrishnan skipped and moved to the next, Opposition MPs questioned why it was withdrawn.</p><p>Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh asked, "why was Q 107 withdrawn", and was joined by other MPs. Radhakrishnan said, "you know the rules. Rule 53 permits a member to withdraw any question as he likes. You can also withdraw if you want. I cannot interfere in the rights of the members."</p><p>As the MPs insisted on a reason for the withdrawal, Radhakrishnan said they had "no right to raise it". When asked by them to direct the MP to ask the question. "Why do I have to tell? I have no right to tell. It is his will. You also can withdraw tomorrow some questions, and I will not interfere in that." Opposition MPs then staged a walkout in the House.</p><p>The BJP MP wanted to know from the Minister of Home Affairs "whether the government is expanding Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) to collect evidence as mandated under the new criminal laws, if so, the details thereof." </p><p>He also sought to know of "the measures taken to enhance forensic capabilities under the Nirbhaya Fund in light of the new criminal laws; and the steps being taken to systematically store and manage forensic data electronically as mandated under the new criminal laws."</p><p>According to Rule 53, an MP may, by notice given at any time before the meeting for which his question has been placed on the list, withdraw his question, or postpone it to a later day to be specified in the notice and it can be placed on the list on a particular day under certain conditions. A postponed question shall not be placed on the list until two clear days have expired from the time when the notice of postponement has been received by the Secretary-General.</p>