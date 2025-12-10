Menu
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after BJP MP withdraws question

The question No 107 was initially listed to be answered in serial number two but the errata to the Question List published showed that it should be considered as withdrawn.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 13:03 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 10:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOppositionRajya SabhaC P Radhakrishnan

