Opposition, government yet to find common ground on breaking logjam as Rajya Sabha nears end

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the morning said all the floor leaders should sit together to find a solution and called a meeting in the afternoon before adjourning the House.

However, sources said, the meeting did not provide any breakthrough after the government “rejected” the Opposition proposal. Opposition leaders claimed they were willing to tweak their motion, which was not agreeable to the government.

The motions submitted by the three MPs expressed “deep concern and anguish” at the “perpetual lawlessness” in Manipur and said it resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, thousands injured and around one lakh people displaced, places of worship destroyed and unprecedented violence perpetrated against women “owing to the breakdown of constitutional machinery”.

Sources said the government was not agreeable with the choice of words like “breakdown of constitutional machinery”.

In the afternoon, Dhankhar told the House that his perception about the meeting was that it was moving forward and during the course of the day, the leaders should once again sit together and decide on the motion to be taken up under Rule 167.

However, the initial bonhomie witnessed during the start of the proceedings quickly evaporated when Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena referred to a remark by Home Minister Amit Shah and said that all of them were Indians. As Dhankhar disallowed him to speak on Manipur, Opposition MPs protested.

Amid sloganeering, Dhankhar called for the introduction of a bill that replaces Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet Minister in the select committee to choose Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners, which prompted the Opposition to rush to the Well of the House. Opposition were against the Bill.

In the melee, the government managed to pass the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill without a debate before the House adjourned.