Our job to fight BJP-RSS' divisive politics: Kharge, Rahul at key Cong meeting

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with AICC secretaries and joint secretaries here on Tuesday and asserted that the party leaders have to fight the BJP-RSS' "divisive politics" and work stridently to defend the Constitution.

Kharge and Gandhi met the leaders at the AICC headquarters and sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and expanding the party's support base, sources said.

The meeting comes days after a major organisational rejig under which the party appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress will reach out to every Indian.