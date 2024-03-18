'Our shoulders broad enough': SC on social media commentary after electoral bonds order

New Delhi: As an institution, our shoulders are "broad enough", the Supreme Court said on Monday as the Centre flagged social media posts against the court intended to embarrass it after its orders in Electoral Bonds cases.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench hearing the electoral bonds case, said once the court delivers a judgement, it becomes nation's property, open for debate.

It said the apex court was only concerned about enforcing the directions given in its February 15 judgement.