Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Our 'street kids' will stay with us: Activists hail SC's stray dog ruling

The court modifies its earlier order, allowing strays to remain in their localities after sterilisation and vaccination.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtStreet dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us