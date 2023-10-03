Over 100 MPs, MLAs face hate speech cases, BJP accounts for 40% of total

A little over 100 MPs and MLAs have cases that fall under ‘hate speech’ as identified by the Law Commission, with the BJP accounting for around 40 per cent among them, according to analysis by a private election watchdog.

Out of the 4,768 MPs and MLAs analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 107 lawmakers have cases that can be clubbed under hate speech out of which BJP has the highest with 42 followed by Congress with 15.

Of the 107 lawmakers, 33 are MPs and 74 are MLAs. AAP follows BJP and Congress with seven such lawmakers. DMK, Samajwadi Party and YSR Congress have five such lawmakers each while RJD has four.

According to the Law Commission, Sections 124(A), 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 298, 505(1) and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections in other statutes have bearing on hate speech. The analysis is based on the self declared affidavits by candidates.

As per the ADR list, ministers and MPs like Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Shobha Karanlaje, Nityanand Rai, Dilip Ghosh, Pragya Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Anantkumar Hegde, Asaduddin Owaisi, Badrudin Ajmal, Shashi Tharoor, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha and Vaiko have cases of hate speech against them.