Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 100 writers slam JCB literature prize's 'hypocrisy' over bulldozer demolitions

The letter was released two days before the winners of the 'JCB Prize for Literature' were announced on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 10:14 IST
India NewsJCBJCB Prize for Literature

Follow us on :

Follow Us